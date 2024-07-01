Drone show 'something special'

They braved the cold Saturday evening in their thousands to witness something special.

The Matariki Drone Light Show featured a fleet of 201 drones gracing the sky over Logan Park, "painting" a variety of shapes.

Among the shapes that emerged were the Matariki star formation, an albatross, a kererū, an eel, a rainbow and a marae, which attracted "oohs and aahs" and even applause from the crowd.

The New Zealand International Science Festival logo is formed by drones above Logan Park in Dunedin during the Matariki Drone Light Show on Saturday night. Below: Some of the images created by the 201 drones. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY / GERARD O’BRIEN

There were also performances from the Otago Boys’ High School and Otago Girls’ High School kapa haka group Wairua Puhou.

Teacher and group leader Mac Te Ngahue said the group had been practising for three months for the event, which was "really special".

"I can’t stress how important this evening was," he said.

There were hordes of people taking photos and videos of the drone show.

Among them was Dunedin resident Brent Caldwell.

"I thought it was just tremendous," he said.

"It’s a bit of a first for New Zealand, and the organisers should be congratulated for how seamless everything was."

Mr Caldwell said the event had "such a lovely vibe".

"You could hear all the children and their parents expressing their excitement."

Matariki, the Maori new year, was a time for reflection, he said.

"It’s the hope that spring is coming."

Gavin Ross, of Dunedin, said he had not seen anything quite like it.

"That drone show was pretty spectacular. It was cool bringing the family along."

Colin and Nola Brown, of Mosgiel, said they enjoyed the chance to see something they had only heard about.

The event was organised by the New Zealand International Science Festival (NZISF) and Drone Sky Shows New Zealand.

NZISF associate director Andrea Liberatore said the 10-minute show was nearly two years in the planning.

"It was quite something seeing it all come to fruition.

"To be standing in a field with thousands of other people, watching the drones do their thing, was pretty spectacular.

"To listen to people, especially the children, as they began to recognise the images, was also really special."

The NZISF was not sure what what would be planned for Matariki next year, but the drone show was "definitely a cool discussion piece", she said.

The previous largest drone show had 200 drones, and was held in the FMG Stadium Waikato, in Hamilton, in March this year.

