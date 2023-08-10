Drugs, guns and cash seized in organised crime raids

Raids on organised crime groups in Dunedin and Queenstown have netted "significant" amounts of drugs, cash and illegal firearms.

Search warrants at Dunedin and Queenstown properties resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of MDMA, cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine and LSD, along with more than $50,000 cash and illegal firearms, police said.

Eight people aged between 25 and 35 face charges related to the supply of drugs and firearms related offences, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said the arrests resulted from investigations across the district by the Southern District Police Organised Crime Unit.

“The arrests should serve as a warning to organised crime groups or anyone involved in the possession of drugs to supply.

The Organised Crime Unit work are dedicated to disrupting this illegal activity which causes significant social harm, and holding those involved to account.”

Those arrested will appear in the Dunedin and Queenstown District Courts in due course.