Drunks on a train: Mosgiel pair leap on moving freight wagons

The pair were found drunk on the train tracks by police. Photo: ODT Files

Two drunk men who climbed on a moving freight train were nabbed by police in Mosgiel early this morning.

Police were called to Stedman St, Mosgiel, at 6.20am after reports of two allegedly intoxicated men climbing on top of a moving train.

The pair, a 33 and 31-year-old, were found drunk on the train tracks by police, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

They had been moving around on the freight wagons as the train was pulling out of a commercial lot.

Police gave the two men a ride home while they investigated whether there was any damage done to the carriages.

There were no injuries and any possible charges were still to be decided, Snr Sgt Bond said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz