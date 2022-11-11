Dunedin bar erupts in brawl

A 19-year-old man admitted breaking a window in a Dunedin bar brawl where a dozen young men allegedly attacked the owner.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a bar in George St about 11pm yesterday.

There were reports of 12 men smashing glass and assaulting the owner but the offenders had left by the time officers arrived, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A 19-year-old man was located and identified nearby.

He had been kicked out of bar and admitted punched a window out of spite, breaking it.

The man would be paying for the window and had been referred to a Te Pae Oranga panel, Snr Sgt Bond said.

