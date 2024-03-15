Dunedin boy videoed stealing underwear

Photo: Getty Images

A boy has been referred to Youth Aid after being caught on camera stealing underwear from a Roseneath clothesline.

Sergeant Matt Lee said Dunedin police were called to the property at 4.10pm yesterday after the owner’s security cameras detected movement in their back yard.

‘‘The camera showed a person taking underwear items off the clothes line.

‘‘As police were arriving at the address, the person was stopped by a neighbour leaving the property.

‘‘The youth was spoken to by police about their actions and he was referred to Youth Aid.’’

He declined to say how young the youth was.

He said the owner had the security camera installed after previous suspicious activity on the property.

