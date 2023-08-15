Dunedin centre stage in Springbok tour movie trailer

Dunedin stars in a new trailer for an upcoming film about the 1981 Springbok tour protests.

The trailer for Uproar, starring Julian Dennison and Rhys Darby, showcases a swathe of iconic Dunedin locales.

Set in Dunedin in 1981, the film depicts the nationwide protests over the arrival of the South African Springboks rugby team.

Under pressure from home and school to conform, 17-year-old Josh Waaka, played by Dennison, is inspired by the protests and by a newfound passion for performing to find his own voice.

Julian Dennison watches a group of protestors march down a Dunedin street.

Darby himself stars as Brother Madigan, an English and Drama teacher who encourages Josh’s interest in drama.

In the trailer, released today, protesters are seen in the streets of North East Valley, and later in Dunedin’s warehouse precinct down Princes St and Liverpool St.

Bond St is the stage for an intense showdown between protestors and police.

At one point in the trailer, Dennison can be seen pushing a shopping trolley up a steep slope in Dalmore.

‘‘I think I’ve ruptured my gluteus maximus,’’ Dennison remarks.

Co-directors Paul Middleditch and Hamish Bennett said the movie was a story of hope.

‘‘Uproar recognises that everyone comes with their own āhua, or shape, and celebrates this fact.’’

‘‘This film is full of heart, for all communities and ages, and tells an important story that everyone will find a connection to.

‘‘We certainly made Uproar for the big screen, and we can't wait for you all to come together and check it out.’’

Uproar releases in theatres on October 5.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz