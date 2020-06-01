Dunedin crowd joins global protest

Hundreds of people gathered in Dunedin's Octagon to show their solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement in the United States and to decry racism.

The peaceful protest was one of several in New Zealand this afternoon, following the death of African-American George Floyd when he was being arrested in Minneapolis.

His death on May 25 sparked widespread protests and rioting in the US in the days that followed and added to the list of disturbing scenes involving law enforcement over the years.

Dunedin protest organisers, conscious of Covid-19 restrictions, made efforts to keep people in groups of 30 and to space them out.

Several brought with them placards that read "Black lives matter" and "I can't breathe" and one said "Good night, alt-right".

One of the speakers, Edward Ennion, said the people at the protest were unified in sorrow and anger about lives lost needlessly.

"We're sick of this, we're tired but this keeps happening, so we cannot rest."

Video of Mr Floyd’s arrest showed him being pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin for about 10 minutes.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.