Dunedin jet take-off aborted over 'steering concern'

Pilots on an Air New Zealand A320 jet had to abort take-off from Dunedin Airport last night when the plane’s steering appeared to malfunction.

Flight NZ690 was due to take-off at 5.25pm, bound for Wellington.

However, it returned to the Dunedin terminal soon after taxiing out to the runway.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said the aircraft returned to the gate as a precautionary measure, to be checked over by engineers for "a potential steering concern".

The aircraft was cleared shortly after returning to the gate and the flight departed for Wellington about an hour later.