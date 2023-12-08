Dunedin knifeman cuffed after threatening pedestrian

Police take a man into custody after the incident in Mitchell Ave. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A knife-wielding man ignited a large police response after allegedly demanding money from a pedestrian in Dunedin.

A police spokesman said officers arrested a man on Mitchell Avenue in Maryhill today.

About 11.20am, police received a call that a person was walking around the streets armed with a knife.

The 35-year-old man allegedly pointed the knife at a passerby while demanding money.

He was arrested at the scene and faces charges of assault and wilful damage.

He will appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

