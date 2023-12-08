Dunedin knifeman cuffed after threatening pedestrian

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A knife-wielding man ignited a large police response after allegedly demanding money from a pedestrian in Dunedin.
A police spokesman said officers arrested a man on Mitchell Avenue in Maryhill today.
About 11.20am, police received a call that a person was walking around the streets armed with a knife.
The 35-year-old man allegedly pointed the knife at a passerby while demanding money.
He was arrested at the scene and faces charges of assault and wilful damage.
He will appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.