Friday, 8 December 2023

Dunedin knifeman cuffed after threatening pedestrian

    By Laine Priestley
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police take a man into custody after the incident in Mitchell Ave. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Police take a man into custody after the incident in Mitchell Ave. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A knife-wielding man ignited a large police response after allegedly demanding money from a pedestrian in Dunedin.

    A police spokesman said officers arrested a man on Mitchell Avenue in Maryhill today.

    About 11.20am, police received a call that a person was walking around the streets armed with a knife.

    The 35-year-old man allegedly pointed the knife at a passerby while demanding money.

    He was arrested at the scene and faces charges of assault and wilful damage.

    He will appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement