Dunedin police investigating livestock shootings

Dunedin police are hunting a repeat offender after "numerous" livestock shootings over the last few days.

Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk said police yesterday received three reports of animals being shot overnight on properties across the region.

At 10am it was reported to police that a cow had been shot and killed overnight on a property on Akatore Rd, Akatore.

At 11am a second complaint was made that five sheep had been shot and killed, and another shot and wounded, overnight at a property on Takitakitoa Rd, Kuri Bush.

Then at 6pm, Police took a third call from a person reporting that a bull had been shot and killed overnight at a Rongahere Road address in Beaumont.

Today a report came in at 1pm that three more sheep had been shot and killed last night at the same Takitakitoa Rd property as the earlier report, as well as two cows at a property across the road.

Police were taking these incidents, which they believed were linked, "very seriously" and were making a number of enquiries to locate who is responsible.

"This is distressing for the people involved and members of the public in these communities so we want to assure people these animal deaths are being investigated thoroughly.

"It is possible there are other incidents of stock being killed over the last few day which have not yet been reported to Police.

"We are keen to hear from anyone else in Otago who may have been affected, and anyone who may have information which could assist us with our investigation.

"Someone out there will know who is responsible and we encourage them to come forward," Sgt Kirk said.

People with information were asked to contact Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11