Dunedin school shocked by respected teacher's death

hunia-deanst_hildas.jpg Hunia Dean. Photo: St Hilda's Collegiate

A popular Dunedin high school teacher has died suddenly, leaving the school's community in shock.

St Hilda's Collegiate School principal Jackie Barron confirmed Hunia Dean passed away last night.

The head of department for art was a valued and highly respected member of the school, she said.

"We are all deeply saddened by his passing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and our focus is on supporting them and our staff, students and the wider St Hilda's Community."

In an email to parents and pupils, she said pupils at the girls' school were informed of Mr Dean's death this morning and the school gathered about midday today in the chapel.

The school day would go ahead as usual as routine could be important in difficult times, she said.

"You may hear lots or reasons for and discussion about what happened but no one will have the right answers."

The school would focus on what it could to do support its students, parents and teachers.

"Many teachers will find today very difficult and classes may have relievers."

A police spokeswoman confirmed a sudden death was reported yesterday in Dunedin. The death has been referred to the coroner.