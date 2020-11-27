Dunedin speeders nabbed in crackdown

Eight drivers were caught going over the limit during a one-hour speed operation in Dunedin yesterday.

Police carried out the operation on the Southern Motorway, near Fairfield, between 11am and 12pm, targeting northbound traffic.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said eight drivers were issued infringement notices for exceeding the 100kmh speed limit.

The speeds recorded included: 116kmh, 117kmh, 118kmh or 125kmh.

"Police will continue to ensure that all motorists drive within the posted speed limits to ensure that the roads are safe for everyone," he said.

Police were also called to a two-car crash in Cumberland St, near the intersection with Great King St, at 5.05pm.

There were no injuries and the offending driver admitted their fault, Snr Sgt Bond said.

They would be issued with an infringement notice for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Early today, police arrested a 53-year-old man who recorded a breath alcohol of 600mcg, or more than two times the limit.

He was caught during a ‘‘random’’ stop in South Rd at 3am, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man would appear in court on December 1.