Dunedin supermarket recalls chicken

    Pak'n Save Dunedin. Photo: ODT
    Pak’n Save Dunedin is recalling a specific batch of its Pak’n Save brand Skinless Chicken Breast Fillet (Brinks – Cage Free) as the product has an incorrect best-before date on its label.

    The Ministry of Primary Industries announced the recall at lunchtime today. The product had been labelled with a best-before date of October 13 instead of September 3.

    The affected product should not be eaten, MPI said.

    It was only sold at Pak’n Save Dunedin and had not been exported.

    Customers were asked to check the date marking on the label.

    There had been no reports of associated illness; however, anyone who had consumed any of the chicken and had any health concerns should seek medical advice.

    Customers should return the product to Pak’n Save Dunedin for a full refund.

