Dunedin turns out to celebrate New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve festivities included an earlier "countdown" for kids in the Octagon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin revellers young and old have flocked to the Octagon for the city's main New Year's Eve celebrations.

Sound checks were held this afternoon for what the Dunedin City Council was describing as "a fun evening filled with the very best of family friendly entertainment".

Children were treated to their own countdown at 8.30pm and welcomed the new year with song, dance and a shower of pyrotechnic sparkles.

MC Jessie Mulligan said the drizzly weather had not damped spirits.

"As I speak to you it's raining but it's been a really lovely event.

"I've really enjoyed wandering around and meeting, not only people from Dunedin, but people who've come from other towns that either haven't has their own celebrations or have looked nervously at the weather and decided to cancel them."

Bars will be open and there will also be food trucks to cater to hungry revellers.

MetService is forecasting a top temperature of 15C for the city, with southerlies bringing the chance of showers in the evening.

Inland, holiday hotspots Queenstown and Wānaka are looking to have warmer, sunnier conditions for their New Year festivities.