Dunedin’s much-loved University Book Shop has found a buyer.

The shop had been sold to Paper Plus Golden Centre owner John Brenssell former owners Otago University Students’ Association said in a statement.

The new owner will take over at close of business today, OUSA said.

The shop would continue operating as an independent bookstore, under the University Book Shop brand, preserving its long-standing heritage in Dunedin's literary community.

“Mr Brenssell is a well-known figure in the local bookselling industry and currently owns Paper Plus in the Golden Centre, bringing extensive sector experience to the store,” OUSA said in a statement.

Previously, there had been plans to wind up the bookshop entirely and replace it with an on campus bookstore selling textbooks only.

OUSA is working on plans to open the on-campus textbook store.

While the transition is ongoing, UBS, will close for a week or two for restocking.

“UBS will reopen with a continued focus on serving the wider Dunedin community,” the statement said.

The original moves to slash the bookstore and cut staff angered the Dunedin literary community.

This triggered a hastily put together public meeting at the New Athenaeum in July, where more than 100 people attended, and the creation of a support group dedicated to saving the UBS before its final closure in September.