Dye testing used for possible creek contamination

Dye testing around Brighton’s Otokia Creek began this week to investigate possible sources of contamination.

The Otago Regional Council began the work in the area on Monday.

It involved council staff visiting residents and putting non-toxic dye down the wastewater network to check for possible leaks.

Council compliance manager Tami Sargeant said no results had come back yet, but it was expected that if there were any leaks, it would take some time for the dye to show in the creek.

Otokia Creek and Marsh Habitat Trust chairman Simon Laing said Otokia Creek had been red-flagged several times and he believed the main issues were with algae and E. coli.

Mr Laing put a post on the trust’s Facebook page to offer support to the community, particularly if anyone was to be pulled up from the leak-testing operation.

‘‘It is not a cops and robbers game.

‘‘We’re not just eco-warriors looking after the creek, we are local community members and we want to do the best by our neighbours too,’’ Mr Laing explained yesterday.

