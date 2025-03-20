E-scooter used in vape smash and grab: police

Mike Palmer, of Aluminium Maintenance Otago carries out window and door repairs after the glass was replaced at Eleven Vapes, George St following an overnight break-in. Photo: Linda Robertson

An e-scooter was used to break into a central Dunedin vape store and loot it, police believe.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were informed that a glass window at Eleven Vape store in George St had been smashed at 3.13am today.

An e-scooter was found on its side below the window.

"It's believed this has been used to smash the window."

Sgt Lee said it was not yet known what or how much had been stolen, but police believed store had been entered and vapes, as well as vape products, taken.

Inquiries were continuing to review all CCTV cameras in the area to assist in identifying those responsible.

