Eagle-eyed residents help snare Dunedin burglar

Photo: Getty Images

An alleged burglar in Dunedin's student area has been nabbed by police after residents reported his suspicious behaviour.

Police said the 20-year-old man had now been charged in relation to four burglaries in the Cosy Dell area over a three-day period.

Detective Mark Durant praised the residents who alerted police.

“Our message to students and wider community is don’t feel bad about calling us to report something or someone who looks out of the ordinary – you’re not going to get in trouble if you’re wrong, and it could prevent you or someone else from becoming the victim of crime.”

University of Otago Proctor Dave Scott said burglaries were a timely reminder to students in North Dunedin flats to be safety conscious and keep their flats secure.