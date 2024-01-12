Eeeek! Mouse in the house sparks police callout

Photo: Getty Images

Three women screaming for their lives in a Brighton Rd house sparked a rapid Dunedin police callout.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a neighbour called police about 11.15am yesterday, telling them they could hear a woman screaming loudly next door and a man telling her to calm down.

They called police, fearing a domestic violence incident was taking place.

‘‘On arrival, it was revealed that there were three young women screaming at the address because of a mouse that had been discovered in the house, and they showed police a video of it.

‘‘No further police action was required.

‘‘It’s good that we are being called to things like that, but obviously we’ve investigated and discovered that there was no criminal activity. So it was a happy ending.’’

As for the mouse?

‘‘The mouse is still being sought,’’ he said.

