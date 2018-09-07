Elderly woman reverses over man at Mitre 10 Mega

A man was injured after the elderly driver he was directing out of a Mitre 10 car park reversed over him. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A man was injured after the elderly driver he was directing out of Dunedin's Mitre 10 Mega car park reversed over him.

Witnesses said after reversing over him, the woman changed gears into drive, crashed through some shrubs, into a parked car, before crashing into a passing car towing a trailer in Andersons Bay Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 3.05pm.

One person received a minor leg injury and another was in shock.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one ambulance left the scene about 4pm carrying one patient, bound for Dunedin Hospital's emergency department.

Ambulance staff remained on scene assessing another patient who was likely to be treated at the scene, he said.