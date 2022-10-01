Electronic music festival expecting audience of 3000

Taking a break yesterday from setting up for today’s Baseline music festival at Logan Park in Dunedin are (from left) event manager Dan Clow, alcohol manager Jamie Hughes and co-founders Angus Tylee and Hamish Todd. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

North Dunedin will be buzzing today as partygoers make the most of a live electronic music festival.

The Baseline festival, featuring musicians such as Savage and Sachi, play at Logan Park from 12.30pm to 10.30pm today.

Co-founder Hamish Todd expected about 3000 people would be at the event, which was in its third year.

It was first held at Wingatui, but the venue came with many issues.

Since then the festival had focused a lot more on accessibility and safety.

They had been working with the Otago University Students’ Association (Ousa) and the police to develop harm minimisation plans.

The venue was "tucked around the corner" and

last year there were no noise complaints about the event.

Co-founder Angus Tylee said they wanted it to feel like more than just "a party in a paddock"

