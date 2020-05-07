Engineering site plea

The Sims Engineering building interior. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

The former Sims Engineering building in Port Chalmers needs $450,000 in remedial work but could become a registered heritage building and ‘‘a very swish industrial site — and a community multipurpose site’’ celebrating the area’s ship-building history, Port Chalmers Foundry Trust chairman Bill Southworth says.

‘‘This is a long-term project. This is going to take some years to get fully up and running, but we need to start now,’’ he told councillors at yesterday’s second day of Dunedin City Council 2020-21 annual plan hearings.

‘‘We see this as another piece to make Dunedin even more attractive for those who come here to look at past history.

‘‘We want to stand on our own two feet. We’ve got a very keen and energetic bunch of people out here who want to turn that building into an attraction that would marry in with the existing Port Chalmers heritage museum.’’

As council property services group manager David Bainbridge told the trust the council could not sell the building, the trust was asking for a long-term lease of it for ‘‘a peppercorn rental’’.



