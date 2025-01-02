Entertainer brings rainbow connection to NYE party

Dunedin children’s entertainer and singer/songwriter Rainbow Rosalind (also known as Rosalind Manowitz) gives hugs and has her photo taken with adoring fans at the city’s New Year’s Eve party in the Octagon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Security guards had their hands full at Dunedin’s New Year’s Eve party in the Octagon, when a horde of children mobbed one of the performers.

And it was not who you would expect.

MC Jesse Mulligan hosted the evening of family-friendly entertainment, which included high-energy rock, pop, soul and dance bands.

But it was children’s entertainer and singer/songwriter Rainbow Rosalind (also known as Rosalind Manowitz) who appeared to get the most attention on Tuesday night.

While it was a little unexpected, the 30-year-old said it was lots of fun.

"After the show, the kids always do like to come and say hello and get a photo and a hug.

"It was probably a particularly long queue on the night, which was really sweet."

Miss Manowitz said she had always been popular with children aged from toddlers to about 8 years old because of her songs, which were geared towards them.

She started performing in 2016, appearing at small community events and gatherings around Dunedin.

More recently, she had been on a TVNZ show called Code Fun for about two years.

Then last year, she toured New Zealand and Australia with children’s entertainers The Wiggles.

"TVNZ still does re-runs of Code Fun most days, so yeah, a lot of kids do recognise me from that.

"You become a bit of a celebrity to them."

Unlike other performers on the night, she was asked for autographs, photos and hugs.

"I think Jesse Mulligan was a little bit shocked because he walked me from the backstage area over to the stage area, and then when we got up on stage and he introduced me, he said that he was quite shocked by the audience response and that it had been like he was walking with The Beatles, because I kept getting asked for photos.

"He had to hustle me along. He turned from compere to security guard for a short time."

Miss Manowitz said meeting the children was her favourite part of the show.

"It’s just lovely — just learning about them and seeing what they liked about the show and having a hug, and sometimes they’ll have little drawings for me and give me little things.

"Apparently, one little girl, after coming and meeting me after the show and having a hug, she left and then apparently burst into tears just with the overwhelming happiness and I thought that was so sweet.

"It’s nice to know that what I do, what I love doing, has such a great impact on young people."

She said there were a lot of moments like that during the show, where she could see the children singing along with the lyrics.

"I have a song that says I Love Being Me, and they were singing along and they were singing it to themselves, and those are really special moments, because I can see that having an impact on them."