Every street ticked off

What better way is there to finish walking every street in Dunedin’s 44 suburbs, than by walking down Every St.

Since 2019, blind woman Julie Woods has walked more than 1000 streets, marking each one off on a map as she goes.

And today, she will take great joy in marking off Every St — the last one on her marathon journey.

"I can literally say I’ve walked down Every St and every street in Dunedin."

To help celebrate, she has invited members of the public to join her on the walk, by meeting at 8.15am at the top of the street.

Her guide and walking buddy Jo Stodart took on the challenge after walking 10 Dunedin half marathons and 10 Papatowai Challenges together.

Blind woman Julie Woods will have walked every street in Dunedin by the end of today, after walking down Every St. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Mrs Stodart suggested walking every street in Dunedin, and Ms Woods said her usual catchphrase: "Why not?".

She said some days it was difficult to get motivated to continue the challenge, but she had managed to do it by just putting one foot in front of the other.

"A bit like Forrest Gump."

Every Saturday morning, the duo would travel to a suburb and begin walking.

By the time they walk Every St today, as part of Blind Low Vision Week, they will have walked 1003 streets, roads, alleys, crescents, avenues and passes in Dunedin.

She said a decision had to be made about where Dunedin began and ended, so they defined the area by walking streets between Pine Hill in the north, Concord in the south, Vauxhall in the east and Halfway Bush in the west.

There were many highlights, including walking in Somerville St, Andersons Bay, which was the steepest street after Baldwin St; her favourite street was Emily Siedeberg Pl, named after New Zealand’s first female medical graduate; and, of course, her favourite suburb was South Dunedin.

"Because it was flat."

While the journey appeared to be coming to an end, it was far from finished, she said.

The plan was now to get a bigger map and walk all the streets in Greater Dunedin.

