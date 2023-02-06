Monday, 6 February 2023

Ex-OUSA head to run for Greens

    Francisco Hernandez. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    The Green Party has selected a former Otago University Students’ Association president as its candidate for the Dunedin electorate in this year’s general election.

    Francisco Hernandez was the OUSA president in 2013.

    He is a first-time parliamentary candidate for the Greens, but he worked as a parliamentary staffer from 2014-17.

    Mr Hernandez previously held a number of roles in the public service, including parliamentary policy adviser to the Green Party co-leaders, a statement from the party said.

    As senior analyst at the Climate Change Commission he led the waste workstream.

    He is now principal climate change adviser at the Otago Regional Council.

     

     

     

