Ex-OUSA head to run for Greens

Francisco Hernandez. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Green Party has selected a former Otago University Students’ Association president as its candidate for the Dunedin electorate in this year’s general election.

Francisco Hernandez was the OUSA president in 2013.

He is a first-time parliamentary candidate for the Greens, but he worked as a parliamentary staffer from 2014-17.

Mr Hernandez previously held a number of roles in the public service, including parliamentary policy adviser to the Green Party co-leaders, a statement from the party said.

As senior analyst at the Climate Change Commission he led the waste workstream.

He is now principal climate change adviser at the Otago Regional Council.