Wednesday, 1 January 2025

Expensive bike taken in 'smash and grab'

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike was stolen. Photo: supplied
    A Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike was stolen. Photo: supplied
    A broken front shop window and theft of a bicycle worth thousands of dollars brought a disappointing start to 2025 for a Dunedin businessman.

    Jeremy Forlong, owner of the Off The Chain Cycles shop, said he received a call from police about 6.30am today about what looked like a smash and grab at the Cumberland St premises in the central city.

    A Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike that had been on display by the window was gone.

    It had a retail value of about $8300, Mr Forlong said.

    Glass from the broken window had travelled 15 to 20 metres, he said.

    "They've hit it with a lot of force."

    Police said they had noticed the broken window early this morning and inquiries were ongoing. 

     

    Advertisement