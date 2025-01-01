Expensive bike taken in 'smash and grab'

A Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike was stolen. Photo: supplied

A broken front shop window and theft of a bicycle worth thousands of dollars brought a disappointing start to 2025 for a Dunedin businessman.

Jeremy Forlong, owner of the Off The Chain Cycles shop, said he received a call from police about 6.30am today about what looked like a smash and grab at the Cumberland St premises in the central city.

A Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike that had been on display by the window was gone.

It had a retail value of about $8300, Mr Forlong said.

Glass from the broken window had travelled 15 to 20 metres, he said.

"They've hit it with a lot of force."

Police said they had noticed the broken window early this morning and inquiries were ongoing.