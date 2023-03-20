Factory worker hospitalised after leg gets stuck in roller

A person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital yesterday after their leg got stuck in a roller in an industrial accident at a Waikouaiti egg factory.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Palmerston and Waikouaiti stations were called to assist St John with reports of an industrial accident in Matanaka Dr about 10.40am yesterday.

The person had got their leg stuck in a roller, the spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said a helicopter attended and airlifted one patient to Dunedin hospital with moderate injuries.

Mainland Poultry chief executive John McKay confirmed the accident happened at the company’s site in Matanaka Dr, Waikouaiti and WorkSafe had been notified.

The company would work closely with WorkSafe on an investigation in the coming days, Mr McKay said.

The company’s health and safety manager was on her way to the Waikouaiti site to support the local team.

"Our focus at this time is on ensuring our worker is supported and receives the care required," Mr McKay said.

A WorkSafe spokesman said it was making initial inquiries into the Waikouaiti incident.

Investigators did not attend yesterday but a non-disturbance notice for the scene had been issued, the spokesman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz