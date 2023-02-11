Falcons put on spectacular show in city's skies

It was a bumper-to-bumper event at John Wilson Ocean Dr this morning, as hundreds of people flocked to St Kilda beach to watch the Royal New Zealand Air Force Black Falcons put on a show.

Mike Rodriguez and his family were among hundreds clamouring up the dunes to see the T-6C Texan IIs in action.

Charlotte, Fox (3) and Aspen Rodriguez (5) were among the crowd watching the performance this morning. Photo: Mike Rodriguez

His children, Fox and Aspen Rodriguez, were especially excited to see the planes fly overhead.

Sitting on his father's shoulders to get a better view, Fox pointed and said "Look dad they're upside down", as the Falcons flew above the dunes at the beginning of their performance.

Observers standing on the beach caught a glimpse of some classic manoeuvres, including FALCON 4, Anthony Rose's favourite - the opposition pass.

The crowd gasped as the two planes headed straight for each other, narrowly passing head to head as they flew by those standing on the beach.

Dunedin was the first stop on a three-part tour of the south, which heads north to Christchurch tonight and finishes in Kaikōura tomorrow.