Fallen tree moved off Northern Motorway

A large tree that fell on Dunedin's Northern Motorway has been moved off the road.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted at 1pm to reports of a large pine tree on the motorway near Pigeon Flat Rd.

The tree was partially blocking the northbound lane on State Highway 1, she said.

In an update shortly before 2pm a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters had moved the tree to the side of the road.