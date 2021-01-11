Monday, 11 January 2021

Fallen tree moved off Northern Motorway

    A large tree that fell on Dunedin's Northern Motorway has been moved off the road.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted at 1pm to reports of a large pine tree on the motorway near Pigeon Flat Rd.

    The tree was partially blocking the northbound lane on State Highway 1, she said. 

    In an update shortly before 2pm a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters had moved the tree to the side of the road.

     

     

