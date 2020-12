PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Sporting their new beach bags and enjoying the sunshine in Dunedin yesterday are Emily Watt (10, left), of Brighton, and her cousin Marissa Conway (9), who is visiting from Waipahi.

The girls were on their way to Brighton Beach lagoon with their grandmother to meet up with more family and continue Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

They were excited about taking their new kayaks, which were awaiting them at the beach, out on the water.