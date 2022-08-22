Family make their mark in fun run with tutu uniform

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Julie Clarke, her daughters Erin and Josie and partner Paul Plant all wore tutus for the event, an annual family tradition.
Her daughters had picked the costumes this year, Ms Clarke said.
"I think anyone can wear a tutu, they’re quite forgiving — the car’s full of glitter now though."
The fun run offered two possible routes.
The 10km course started at 10am from Kettle Park near Forbury Park Raceway and finished at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
A shorter 4km option started at 10.30am from Magnet St and ran along the Ravensbourne/Maia pathway before turning back near Moller Park to finish at the stadium.
"We wanted to aim for better than last year and we both got better than last year," she said.
With plenty of training they "smashed the effort".
The tutus were proving a popular choice of active wear with her daughters, who not only did the fun run in them but also recently wore them skiing.
"Josie was in a netball tournament [last] week and they all wore tutus for that as well."