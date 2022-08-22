Family make their mark in fun run with tutu uniform

Julie Clarke, daughters Josie (9, front) and Erin (12) and Paul Plant all took part in the Surf to Stadium fun run in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

Those wanting to sparkle at their next sporting event could follow the lead of a Dunedin family who took part in the Surf to Stadium fun run yesterday.

Julie Clarke, her daughters Erin and Josie and partner Paul Plant all wore tutus for the event, an annual family tradition.

Her daughters had picked the costumes this year, Ms Clarke said.

"I think anyone can wear a tutu, they’re quite forgiving — the car’s full of glitter now though."

The fun run offered two possible routes.

The 10km course started at 10am from Kettle Park near Forbury Park Raceway and finished at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

A shorter 4km option started at 10.30am from Magnet St and ran along the Ravensbourne/Maia pathway before turning back near Moller Park to finish at the stadium.

Erin and Mr Plant completed the 10km run, finishing in 56 minutes, while Ms Clarke and Josie completed the 4km route in 33 minutes.

"We wanted to aim for better than last year and we both got better than last year," she said.

With plenty of training they "smashed the effort".

The tutus were proving a popular choice of active wear with her daughters, who not only did the fun run in them but also recently wore them skiing.

"Josie was in a netball tournament [last] week and they all wore tutus for that as well."

