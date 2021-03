PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A tow truck moves a boat from the side of the road after it fell off a trailer on Dunedin’s Northern Motorway yesterday.A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, between Pine Hill Rd and Waitati Valley Rd, about 6.40pm.

A boat had come off the back of a trailer being towed by a car and was blocking a lane, she said.

Police conducted traffic control and a tow truck was called to remove it.