Monday, 22 August 2022

Fashionably fundraising for cancer

    By Cas Saunders
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Scarlette Ryder (4) models an outfit from Romania. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Children took to the stage in Dunedin and strutted their stuff on Saturday in an event helping raise funds for children with cancer.

    Prestige Models held a charity fashion show at Wakari School in Dunedin to raise funds for the Child Cancer Foundation.

    Prestige Models event co-ordinator and model Felicia Alkin said the event was inspired by a radio talk-show event she had heard was raising money for charity.

    Those attending were treated to a show of different fashions, with the excited children donning their best looks in different categories including cocktail, sporty, traditional folk and gowns.

    The lovely outfits two of the models, Scarlette Ryder (4) and Sofia Alkin (5), wore included a traditional Romanian shirt and vest, and an emerald green, maroon and gold Indian-style dress.

    The audience was also able to experience a traditional Chinese fan dance by the Dunedin Chinese Seniors Association titled Blessing the Motherland.

    cas.saunders@odt.co.nz

     

     

     

