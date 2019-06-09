Fatal house fire in Mosgiel

An elderly man is believed to have died in a house fire in Mosgiel this morning, police say.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a house on the corner of Braemar St and Tyne St at 8.38am, a spokesman said.

"On entry we've found someone unconscious there," he said.

Fire appliances from Mosgiel and Lookout Point attended.

Police said an elderly man was believed to be the occupant.

St John said an ambulance attended the scene, but the patient had died.