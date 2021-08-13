Fatal truck and car crash near East Taieri

One person has died in a crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 1 south of Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said it received a call to attend an accident involving a truck and a car on SH 1, also known as the East Taieri Allanton Rd at 12.23pm today.

Two fire crews were in attendance at the accident which was roughly halfway between Allanton and Mosgiel.

Emergency services at the scene of crash near East Taieri. Photo: Craig Baxter

A police spokeswoman said the road had been closed and was unlikely to reopen for at least two hours.

Police have now confirmed one person died in the crash.

A St John spokesman said one person with moderate injuries had been transported to the hospital by ambulance.