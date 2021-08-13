Friday, 13 August 2021

Updated 1.36 pm

Fatal truck and car crash near East Taieri

    By Andrew Marshall
    1. News
    2. Dunedin


    One person has died in a crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 1 south of Dunedin.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said it received a call to attend an accident involving a truck and a car on SH 1, also known as the East Taieri Allanton Rd at 12.23pm today.

    Two fire crews were in attendance at the accident which was roughly halfway between Allanton and Mosgiel.

    Emergency services at the scene of crash near East Taieri. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Emergency services at the scene of crash near East Taieri. Photo: Craig Baxter
    A police spokeswoman said the road had been closed and was unlikely to reopen for at least two hours.

    Police have  now confirmed one person died in the crash.

    A St John spokesman said one person with moderate injuries had been transported to the hospital by ambulance.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter