Study provides data on life with ME

Dr Nicholas Bowden (left) and Emeritus Prof Warren Tate examine research on the needs of people with ME/CFS. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A new study examining the challenges faced by people with chronic illness highlights areas for improvement.

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) is a long-term illness that can make everyday activities very difficult for those living with it.

New research using anonymised government records in Stats NZ’s Integrated Data Infrastructure reveals what life is like for people with ME/CFS.

The study identified 1902 working-age New Zealanders with ME/CFS who were receiving a benefit and compared their experiences with those not receiving one.

Principal investigator University of Otago department of paediatrics and child health senior research fellow Dr Nicholas Bowden said people with ME/CFS used health services far more often.

In the past year, 18.8% had visited an emergency department, compared with 12.8% of the general population, and 32.8% had been dispensed 10 or more medications, compared with 14.2%.

The study also hinted at diagnostic inequity because Māori and Pasifika were under-represented.

"It is certainly not consistent with the general trends of benefit use in the population.

"So a low percent of Māori, low percent of Pasifika in this ME group on a benefit is very different to the distribution of ethnicity among that other benefit group.

"There is some evidence around access and equities of access to diagnosis."

Long-term data on employment, unemployment and benefit reliance showed how debilitating the condition was, he said.

Only 18.3% of people with ME/CFS were employed, compared with 83.8% of the general population.

Even when looking back one, two or five years, about half of those affected had earned no labour-market income in the preceding five years.

"And that’s quite a lot higher than the other comparison benefit groups."

Co-investigator University of Otago department of biochemistry emeritus professor Warren Tate said the research added weight to discussions with government ministries.

He has more than 30 years of experience with the conditions, both as a biomedical researcher and as someone whose family members have lived with ME.

"I’ve done a lot of research now and published internationally on it.

"So what I knew was that there were high health needs."

However, data from New Zealand suggesting limited access to support services and very low employment was all anecdotal.

"There was no data to support that and that made it very difficult for the ME community to argue with the ministry and areas of government to try and get better support."

The study supported efforts to secure better access and greater understanding of the challenges posed by the conditions.

Dr Bowden noted the population-level data used in the study was the government’s own.

"They are pretty hard for the government to turn a blind eye to."

The research was funded by a grant from the Associated New Zealand Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Society.

The study is now under peer review at BMC Public Health.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz