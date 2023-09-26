Fellowship for Dunedin pair

2024 University of Otago arts fellowship recipient and Frances Hodgkins Fellowship: shared by collaborative duo Miranda Bellamy and Amanda Fauteux. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

If plants could talk, what would they say?

And what would it look like if you expressed their thoughts in the form of an artwork?

Dunedin artists Miranda Bellamy and Amanda Fauteux aim to find out, after being selected as the University of Otago’s Frances Hodgkins Fellows for 2024.

The duo have been collaborating since 2019 and plan to extend their research on the electrical biodata of plants — that is, measuring an individual plant’s electrical response to its environment.

They are among six recipients of Otago university arts fellowships for 2024.

Composer, bass player, music educator and Composers Association of New Zealand president Dr Simon Eastwood, of Wellington, is the 2024 Mozart Fellow.

Freelance choreographer, performer, curator, researcher, dance teacher and Lake Studios Berlin artistic director Marcela Gieschehe is the Caroline Plummer Fellow in Community Dance.

The Otago College of Education Creative New Zealand Children’s Writer in Residence will be Hamilton writer and 2022 Storylines Tom Fitzgibbon Award winner Feana Tu’akoi, who plans to write her first children’s mystery adventure — potentially book one of a series.

The Robert Burns Fellow will be Taranaki poet, novelist and non-fiction writer Mikaela Nyman, who plans to research and write her second novel, and collate and edit a collection of poetry by the late Ni-Vanuatu writer and freedom fighter Mildred Sope.