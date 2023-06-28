Fibreglass class: restored canoe returns to St Clair

These days, Duke II is "a bit of a slug" to ride in, compared with more modern surf lifesaving equipment.

But in its day, New Zealand’s first fibreglass surf rescue canoe was state of the art and saved countless lives.

Nearly 70 years later, the historic remnants of Duke II were discovered under a hedge in Port Chalmers, and have been restored as a display item at Dunedin’s St Clair Surf Lifesaving Club.

Club life member and instigator of the restoration Graeme Newton said the 5.8m banana-shaped canoe was designed by the late legendary St Clair lifeguard Duke Gillies, and it was hand-built by him, Gordon Reid, Ian Denny and Allan "Lofty" Swale in a Young St garage.

"Originally, rescue boats were made out of canvas and wood. This was the next level - far more durable."

St Clair Surf Lifesaving Club life member Graeme Newton in front of the recently completed restoration of Duke II, New Zealand’s first fibreglass surf rescue canoe which plied St Clair Beach for about a decade. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

It was "a piece of history" because it was the first of many fibreglass rescue canoes that were built and used by surf lifesaving clubs around the country.

Duke II is also believed to be the only original canoe from the early days of fibreglass surf canoes still in existence in New Zealand.

"Fibreglass can become quite brittle the older it gets.

"In the years after Duke II was built, quite a few around the country were damaged or destroyed by large waves.

"This canoe is too important historically to put at risk by paddling it through the surf again."

In its day, it would have been connected to a 400m long line and reel, and four lifeguards would paddle it out to people in trouble.

A swimmer could be dragged aboard, or larger groups of people could cling to the side while the boat was reeled back in, he said.

"I’ve paddled it. Compared to today’s equipment, it’s a bit of a slug.

"It was pretty heavy but you could take some amazing waves in it.

Duke II being launched at St Clair Beach in 1964. Photo: Supplied

"It was an ideal rescue boat, designed for New Zealand conditions where the surf is often quite powerful.

"It could get out through fairly large waves and with a patient in the back, it was relatively easy to guide it back to the beach on a large wave, provided the crew members knew what they were doing."

Duke II served at the St Clair Club for about 10 years until it was replaced by a new fibreglass canoe of a similar design, professionally built in a factory.

Mr Newton said it had taken about five years to restore the canoe and it was "special" to finally see the project completed and put on display.

