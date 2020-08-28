Fibrosis fundraiser has skin in the game

A Dunedin dad may soon be getting his kit off for a good cause.

For the month of September, Julian Cox will be jumping on his bike and riding up Signal Hill at least three times every day in a bid to raise $30,000 for Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand (CFNZ).

He will be riding an average of 1000 vertical metres every day for 30 days, the equivalent of riding three Mt Everests from sea level.

However, if he reaches his goal, he has promised to ride the final lap completely starkers.

Julian Cox has vowed to ride the Signal Hill track naked if he reaches his cystic fibrosis fundraising goal. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The inspiration for his campaigning comes from his daughter, Rachael, who has cystic fibrosis.

"CFNZ has provided us essential services like medical equipment and field worker support which isn’t funded by the health system," he said.

"But because of Covid-19, the vulnerable cystic fibrosis community is unable to hold its usual fundraisers."

Earlier this year, Mr Cox and his wife, Camilla, rode 1200km from Dunedin to Wellington on a tandem bicycle, towing a coffin, to raise awareness of a campaign to have Pharmac’s funding increased.

He also wanted to use the campaign to raise awareness about Trikafta, an effective but expensive new drug for treating cystic fibrosis that is not at present funded by Pharmac.