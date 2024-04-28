Figuring out where to go next

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Working out their next moves at the Taitonga South Island Orienteering Championships in Dunedin on Friday are (from left) Tor Prince, 11, of Christchurch, Sophie Macknight, 5, of Dunedin, Jenni Adams, of Christchurch, Leo O’Neill, 16, of Christchurch, and William Macknight, 11, of Dunedin.

They were among about 180 people entered in the competition, which consists of sprint distance, long distance and middle distance events held around the city over the weekend.