Wednesday, 6 September 2023

10.45 am

Fire at central city church suspicious

    By Laine Priestley
    Crews responded to the fire in Melville St on Wednesday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    A fire at a central Dunedin church this morning is being treated as suspicious.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received reports of a fire at the Coptic Orthodox Catholic Church of the Archangel Michael in Melville St at 9.25am.

    Units from Dunedin City and Willowbank responded, and an aerial appliance was also dispatched.

    A "small fire" was soon extinguished.

    The fire was being treated as suspicious, the Fenz spokesman said.

    An investigation is under way.

     

