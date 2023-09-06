Fire at central city church suspicious

Crews responded to the fire in Melville St on Wednesday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A fire at a central Dunedin church this morning is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received reports of a fire at the Coptic Orthodox Catholic Church of the Archangel Michael in Melville St at 9.25am.

Units from Dunedin City and Willowbank responded, and an aerial appliance was also dispatched.

A "small fire" was soon extinguished.

The fire was being treated as suspicious, the Fenz spokesman said.

An investigation is under way.