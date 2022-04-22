Fire crew called after resident locked out with pot on stove

A Dunedin apartment was left smokelogged after a resident was locked out while cooking dinner yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it responded to an alarm activation in Dowling St, between Princess St and Queens Gardens, about 6.35pm.

One crew from Dunedin Central Station arrived and found a resident had been locked out while in the middle of cooking.

Firefighters forced entry and found a pot smoking on the stove.

The crew assisted with ventilating the smokelogged room and left the situation in the hands of the residents, the spokesman said.

