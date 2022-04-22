Friday, 22 April 2022

Fire crew called after resident locked out with pot on stove

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A Dunedin apartment was left smokelogged after a resident was locked out while cooking dinner yesterday.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it responded to an alarm activation in Dowling St, between Princess St and Queens Gardens, about 6.35pm.

    One crew from Dunedin Central Station arrived and found a resident had been locked out while in the middle of cooking.

    Firefighters forced entry and found a pot smoking on the stove.

    The crew assisted with ventilating the smokelogged room and left the situation in the hands of the residents, the spokesman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter