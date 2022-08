Burnt playground equipment at Seddon Park on Monday morning. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

Police are investigating an arson in Mosgiel, which damaged a merry-go-round and a basketball court in Seddon Park on Sunday.

A police spokesman said the fire was reported to Fire and Emergency NZ and Dunedin Police at 2am by a local resident, who said the fire also nearly burnt down nearby bushes.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters.