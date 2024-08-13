Fire snarls up north Dunedin traffic

A fire appliance at the scene. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A house fire near the Gardens shopping centre is causing gridlock in North Dunedin.

Police officers are directing traffic near the fire at a residential property in North Road.

The road is blocked off near the shopping centre.

Police said North Road is closed between Opoho Road and Chambers Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Traffic is also backed up on one way heading north until past the McDonald's restaurant.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from St Kilda and Dunedin Central were called to North Rd, North East Valley after smoke was seen coming from a property’s roof.

When units arrived they called for two more crews from Mosgiel and Willowbank to assist.

Crews were still working on getting the blaze under control.