Firefighters swoop in to rescue stricken gull chick

A gull chick which slipped off a roof and toppled into a second-storey drain in central Dunedin got the full rescue treatment this afternoon.

Dunedin firefighters were called into action in the Octagon when office workers noticed the stricken black-backed gull chick trapped in the rainwater head.

Senior station office Mark Leonard said the crew initially responded with a regular fire truck but decided to call in the aerial appliance.

Animal rescues were "good training," he said.

The chick was safely lifted out by senior firefighter Liam McCall and placed back in its nest.