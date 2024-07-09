First off the rank celebrating own arrival

Daniel Parkes celebrates the birth of his son Otis at Dunedin Hospital yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

More than 34 years ago, the first baby was delivered at the new Queen Mary maternity wing of Dunedin Hospital.

Now the original arrival is celebrating a new arrival there.

Daniel Parkes was the first baby born at the then-newly opened Queen Mary wing on March 12, 1990, and on Saturday, he celebrated the birth of his first child, Otis, at the same wing he was born in.

"It’s been really exciting; I'm pretty pumped about this.

"It’s pretty surreal; my mother is absolutely rapt.

"The staff were awesome and feel it’s really neat."

Otis weighed 4.5kg (10 pounds) at birth.

"It was a bit of a whirlwind — he was born by emergency C-section, so it’s been a pretty full-on couple of days.

"But it’s all been very rewarding; and [mum Tracey] is in good health."

Baby Daniel Parkes with mother Ms Lee-Ann Parkes at the then-newly opened Queen Mary maternity wing at Dunedin Hospital on March 13, 1990. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Mr Parkes’ mother, Lee-Ann Parkes, said she still had vivid memories of her son’s birth.

"Everything sort of happened at once. I started going into labour while we were driving around Blueskin Bay, so we rushed towards the hospital.

"Once it happened, it did so quickly — it was all pretty exciting, not least because it happened the day after my birthday."

Her son weighed 3.2kg (7 pounds) at birth.

Otis was her fourth grandchild.

"I feel really proud of all of them.

The Parkes have a strong family connection to the Queen Mary maternity wing — Ms Parkes’ father helped build the wing more than 30 years ago.

