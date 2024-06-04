Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Fleeing man arrested after Dunedin fires

    Members of the public helped police arrest a man after a garage and car were set on fire in St Kilda this afternoon.

    Officers arrested the man outside a business on Andersons Bay Rd just after 2pm following a chase.

    Members of the public at the scene who are believed to have helped in the arrest declined to comment.

    Police make the arrest in Andersons Bay Rd. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    The arrest is believed to be linked to a car fire and a blaze in a garage in Rona St, St Kilda.

    Neighbour Mel Moana said she saw a man jump the fence and run away and saw a car parked across the road was on fire.

    Emergency services at the Rona St fires. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    After that she heard yelling and became aware the garage was on fire. 

    A group of nearby workers helped extinguish the car fire.

    A fire investigator is on their way to a garage fire, extinguished this afternoon in St Kilda, Dunedin.

    The aftermath of the car fire. Photo: Stepen Jaquiery
    However, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman referred further comment to police.

    "We have extinguished one fire in a garage," he said. "There's not a lot I can tell you really apart from that. 

    "A fire investigator is heading to the scene.

    "But it is a police matter, so you'll get further comment from them."

    Three fire crews attended, one from Dunedin, one from St Kilda and one from Lookout Point, the spokesman said.

     

     

     

