Flights to Australia returning next year

A Jetstar Airbus A320 comes in to land at Dunedin Airport. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Flights to and from the Gold Coast will operate three times a week from next winter, Dunedin Airport has confirmed.

The airport officially announced the return of international flights in a joint statement with Queensland Airports Ltd and Jetstar Group this morning.

The Otago Daily Times broke the news of the return of international flights to Dunedin late last month after an apparently accidental announcement on the airport’s official YouTube channel.

The first direct flight between Dunedin Airport and Gold Coast Airport in Coolangatta, Queensland, would be on June 24, the statement said.

Jetstar’s roughly three-and-a-half-hour flight will be the first commercial international flight at the airport since flights were disrupted by Covid-19 and then did not return.

Airport chief executive Daniel De Bono said the airport team had been "negotiating on behalf of our community" behind the scenes for years to bring overseas flights back.

"We know how much our community — and everyone in the lower South Island — wanted this, and we are incredibly proud and excited to announce this new service today.

"We look forward to welcoming with open arms our Australian friends and family to our wonderful part of the world.

"We know they will enjoy the many attractions of the lower South Island, including the Catlins, Southland, Waitaki and Queenstown.

"And we cannot wait to visit your stunning beaches and cities."

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said the return of direct flights to Australia would be a boon for businesses, tourism and families.

"I look forward to people from the Gold Coast coming to Dunedin to escape the summer heat and enjoy our wine, wildlife and wonderful walks."

Jetstar Group chief executive Stephanie Tully said the airline was excited to be further expanding its network in New Zealand.

Jetstar’s A320-NEO aircraft fleet will operate three departures and three arrivals on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The return of Jetstar’s direct flights to Australia from Dunedin came alongside news the company is also starting two international flights out of Hamilton.

"We’re in a period of unparalleled growth for Jetstar in New Zealand, launching five new routes in the past three months and providing greater low-fare connections to key regions across the country," Ms Tully said.

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz