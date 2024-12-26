Flying fox taken down after fourth dog attack

The Woodhaugh flying fox had to be removed following a fourth attack, and may not be replaced. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A Dunedin dog owner believed to have been training their dog to attack a beloved playground flying fox may have ruined the fun for everyone.

For the fourth time this year, the flying fox in the Woodhaugh Gardens has been attacked and this time it might not be replaced, the Dunedin City Council says.

Council parks and maintenance team leader Nick Wells said the latest incident was reported to council staff on December 23.

"[It] centres on the flying fox’s seat, which has been significantly damaged by what appears to be a dog attack," he said.

He believed a Dunedin dog owner might be encouraging their dog to attack the equipment, Mr Wells said.

It was unfortunate that some members of the community appeared "not to realise the actual cost of maintenance from [that] type of wilful damage".

The damaged seat of the Woodhaugh flying fox earlier this week. Photo: supplied

Much of the seat’s outer layer was destroyed, exposing the metal bones of the seat which could injure users.

As a result, council contractors were instructed to remove the seat.

"Ideally, we would replace the seat promptly. However, given this is the fourth time the seat has been destroyed this year, there are both safety and cost issues to consider.

"Repair costs for this single piece of equipment are now more than $3200."

Dogs were prohibited from the play area as well as the grassed areas at Woodhaugh Gardens, although they were allowed to be on a leash on tracks that bisected the park, he said.

"Our Animal Services team has increased patrols in the area — we urge users of the area to report any antisocial activity," Mr Wells said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz