Photo: ODT files

Fog has caused the cancellation and delay of several flights in and out of Dunedin this morning.

Flights NZ5742 (8.15am) and 5746 (9.55am) to Christchurch were cancelled.

The 7.45am flight (NZ5741) from Christchurch to Dunedin was been delayed and the 9.40am flight (NZ 5743) from Christchurch has been cancelled.

A Dunedin Airport spokeswoman said fog had caused the disruptions and urged people to check their flight schedule online for any further disruptions, before going to the airport.